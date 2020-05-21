Due to the pandemic, and unprecedented lockdown, people have been stuck at different places and are waiting to come back to their hometowns and see their loved ones. Until the lockdown completes, all they can do is count days.

That is exactly what Tennis star Sania Mirza is doing, as she desperately waits to meet her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. Sania is staying in India with their son Izhaan and Shoaib is in Pakistan. The couple stays together and spend most of their time either in Hyderabad or in Dubai.

On being away from Malik

Sania Mirza, talking to a leading daily, said that it has been several months since Izhaan saw his father. She said, "So he got stuck in Pakistan, I got stuck here. That was very difficult to deal with because we have a small child. We don't know when Izhaan will be able to see his father again. It is as basic as that."

Sania was traveling for tournaments as she entered the tennis court after two years and it kept her busy. She had back to back tournaments and she returned home from the US just before the lockdown. Malik was competing in the Pakistan Super League when similar measures were enforced there too.

Taking care of the baby

Especially in these times, where bringing children out of the house is not at all safe, Sania is keeping her toddler in the house, and making sure that he is engaged in indoor activities.

She further added, "Having a toddler in the house, you don't know how to protect yourself, how to protect your child, you have parents who are older. So, you are not really thinking about work or tennis."