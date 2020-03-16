Travellers from Spain and France who are placed in a quarantine facility in Dwarka, Delhi, to contain the spread of the coronavirus have written to the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) requesting them to be shifted to a better facility.

The travellers who reached India on March 16 have been put under a mandatory 14-days quarantine period at the Dwarka police quarantine facility as per the advisory issued by the central government.

India's travel advisory & mandatory 14-day quarantine period

It can be recalled that the government of India has suspended visas for all international passengers, excluding a few categories, till April 15 in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Under the travel advisory issued by the government, all passengers, including Indians, coming from abroad will have to undergo 14 quarantine period before they could be allowed to visit places in India as requested in their vias.

Dwarka police quarantine facility:

Travellers at the Dwarka facility tweeted about the odious condition of their temporary accommodation saying that what was supposed to be a hygienic setting to contain the spread of the coronavirus, is very dirty and congested.

In the video posted along with the tweet, the visuals showed stained bathroom tiles, dirty walls and toilet seat with no flap. There was no drain cover in the bathroom to keep the bugs out.

In the application to the SDM, the travellers also complained about the limited accommodation to them. They said that 5-large rooms have been provided for 40 passengers with just three washrooms allotted amidst them. Writing about the condition about the room, the group said: "the bedsheets are dirty, bathrooms are flooded with water and there is dirt on the floor all over."

In another video posted, it showed unkempt cupboards in the room, sheets of old newspapers, empty oil bottle and plastic wrappers littered inside the cupboard. The shelves were dirty with stain marks and cobwebs.

Another tweet for the same. We are more than 40 people with only 3 washrooms and 5 large bed rooms. They want us to stay sanitised and this is what they give us. Guys this is a A MAJOR CONCERN. this way India cannot contain coronavirus only will get more cases. @PMOIndia @WHO pic.twitter.com/5q1wcr0xKX — Navya Dua (@NavyaDua) March 16, 2020

Expressing their disgust, the travellers in the application said that they do not want to stay in the facility and requested the government to provide them with better accommodation with hygienic settings. The group also requested the authorities to get the coronavirus test done and let them know the result of the tests soon.

Coronavirus cases in India:

So far 110 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the country including 17 Italian tourists who tested positive for COVID-19 and are under observation.

India has suspended visas for all international travellers till April 15 in order to stop the spread of coronavirus that has so far spread to more than 90 countries and has killed 6,524 people and infected over 170,027. The Union Government declared Covid-19 as a 'notified disaster'. Coronavirus first came to notice in December in Wuhan. China.