AI has been sweeping across the globe and shaking up industries across multiple sectors with its game-changing features. Generative AI has been hitting the creative industry hard, but generative AI can also be leveraged into customer service.

Bhanu Prakash Gurugubelli might not be some hotshot celebrity, but he is making waves in the insurance industry with AI automation and is tackling conversational AI to be included in insurance platforms for a more seamless experience. Currently leading the global infrastructure team for Chubb Insurance, his contributions are being felt worldwide.

"The whole idea is to decrease processing times for claims or submissions, all the underwriting," Bhanu explains, "we have so much potential at our fingertips with the integration of AI, it seemed almost crazy not to take advantage of it."

According to the AVP Intelligent Process Automation Infra Lead at Chubb Insurance, Bhanu and his team were able to process new policies as well as provide quotes to the victims of hurricane Ida in 2021. The automation processes that he had introduced were able to process over 5000 claims a day, and while on a whole, this might not affect the average Joe, to those victims who are in dire need of financial aid, it was a matter of receiving support when it was desperately needed.

Having established an automation department for the company, Bhanu is now working on conversational AI on insurance policies and other helpful information that can assist users or policyholders with any problems or questions they may have.

"The same questions keep getting asked, over and over again," Bhanu says, sharing on why he is focusing on conversational automation, "if we can get those questions answered without manpower, it becomes less of a burden on the company and will be able to alleviate agents, giving them more time to focus on what's more important. Having AI do most of the work is becoming a cost-effective solution for many run of the mill problems. Plus, we can weed out those who aren't quite ready to commit yet and offer solutions to easy problems - a win on all sides."

Bhanu is trying his best to shake up the insurance industry - throwing out old and tired methods and replacing them with modern inventions that can bring new life into an ever-growing industry. With AI being the new kid in town and every industry scrambling to include it into their systems, it made perfect sense for Bhanu to recruit it for the betterment of insurance.

"Handling insurance claims and updating policies have become a fixture of insurance but there are always better ways to drive sales and create more cohesive policies that are needed instead of policies that we think our clients need. With AI, we will be phasing out delayed responses and payouts, as well as weeding out dated policies that may have worked in the past, but are irrelevant now." Bhanu is living in the AI revolution and is working hard to embrace the changes that come with it.

