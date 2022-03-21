The way a few industries have developed and been on a growth pedestal makes people wonder about the factors that might have led these industries to attain exponential success. Out of the many factors, one being the technological advent, no one can deny the heavy contribution that young minds make in the direction of consistent growth of their niches. This has brought some of them to their industry's forefront and helped them make strides in their chosen fields in ways more than one. Topping the list of such professionals and entrepreneurs is Mohammed Nagaman Lateef, an Indian talent earning massive recognition in the Arab world and in India.

Founding International Iconic Awards, he was clear in his vision to bring about a revolution in terms of awards shows in entertainment, where actors from industries across the world could come together under one roof and get honored and celebrated for their work. Starting from Season 1 in Singapore to now gearing up for Season 8 in Mumbai, India, Mohammed Nagaman with International Iconic Awards has come a long way as they have attained global recognition. From 2014, he served as the CEO of Gold Tower Group in Saudi Arabia, being the youngest and the first Indian to do so. He is a Bachelor's in business management and attained hardware and networking engineering degrees from India's #1 institute, Jetking.

Apart from conceptualizing and introducing International Iconic Awards, Mohammed Nagaman also turned into a producer, producing several films that caught attention at the Cannes Film Festival like Love x Society featuring Shivangi Joshi and Aditya Khurana. His own production house Iconic Productions has turned many songs successful for Zee Music label, MX Player, and other platforms. It also got associated with the film The Rage, which gives the message of women empowerment and the LGBTQ community, written by him.

His plans in the future for Season 10 include changing the trophy to a new upgraded digital trophy. Every actor, be it from Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian TV industry, and other industries have already joined hands with the award show to come together as one industry. In Season 10, they also plan to target business leaders worldwide and global actors and organize a huge Red Carpet event to create history in award shows.

Get ready for International Iconic Awards' Season 8 for now, which will be held in Mumbai and till then follow it on Instagram @internationaliconicaward.