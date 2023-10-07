Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's latest ad for a jewellery brand has got everyone talking. The two most popular ladies of the industry and the Kapoor girls, dazzle in their first collaboration together. Social media has been going gaga over their camaraderie and many want the two to now work together in a movie.

Netizens compare Alia and Kareena

"Could it possibly get any better? P.S. Can someone please consider casting us in a movie together... although we might end up spending most of our time on set reflecting," Alia had written while sharing the teaser. While many loved their presence together, many started comparing the two. "I can't take my eyes off Kareena!!" wrote one user.

"Kareena stole the show. She's og," another user wrote. "Kareena owning alia here," a social media user commented. "Bebo ate Alia up," another social media user commented. "Kareena has so much grace and You are such a treat to the eye Bebo," a comment read. "Why alia talk n walk so fast while kareena so elegant . Its jewellery ads not place review," another comment read.

Many love the two together

There were also a few who praised the two powerful Bollywood beauties. "The queens of Bollywood," wrote one user. "Two beauty queens together," another user wrote. "Want to see them together in a movie," a social media user commented. "Hotties and beauties," another social media user commented.