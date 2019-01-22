It's 2019 and we still can't believe that size is still an issue for designers. After all the hoopla in the fashion industry about being inclusive of all sizes, when it comes down to it, it looks like to have to be "runway size" for designers to consider you. Even if you are a famous performer like Bebe Rexha.

Reportedly Bebe Rexha's having a hard time finding a dress for the Grammys, all because the nominee isn't a 'runway size.' Understandably, Bebe's baffled — but more so disgusted.

Designers are supposedly overlooking Bebe Rexha's two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, all because she's a size 8! The 29-year-old singer claimed she was fat-shamed as she sought out a dress for the 2019 award show. "So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's like the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they'll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet," Bebe explained in an Instagram video. "So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big." All we have to say is, what the?

"If a size 8 is too big, I don't know what to tell you," Bebe continued, obviously disgusted. "And I don't want to wear your f***ing dresses." Bebe also made an excellent point to the unnamed designers: "You're saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses." It's a real problem in the industry, as designers even refused to send their pieces to Will & Grace star Megan Mullally — even though she was the host of the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards!

Bebe got in another expletive during the video: "To all the people who said I'm thick and I can't wear your dress, f*** you." And her rant was separate from her Instagram caption, which packed in even more empowering words for women who have been fat-shamed.

It is shameful that even today, the fashion industry has to be hypocritical in its dealings. We hope you find the perfect dress Bebe and you go girl. You can watch her message here: