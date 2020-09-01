The world is changing and the entertainment sector is also revamping. With the introduction of the internet and digital platforms, people are hooked to the OTT series. It has a wide range of content, which can we watched as per convenience, and thanks to the deadly coronavirus, even the movies are now being released on these platforms. While Netflix and Prime are the international platforms, one of our 'Desi' OTT domain that is gaining prominence is Ekta Kapoor 'Alt Balaji'.

Ekta Kapoor is the queen of Indian Television and gone are the days when she used to present the perfect family and love stories with happy endings. After conquering the Television world and marking her presence in Bollywood, Kapoor introduced a platform for unique content and stories. Shedding the barriers of perfect love stories, there are series on this platform that talk about real heartbreaks, failed relationships, anger and imperfect families.

Here are a few romantic web series to watch on Alt Balaji that talk about imperfect love in a perfect way possible:

1. Bebaakee

Alt Balaji's recent production Bebaakee is making the headline amid the masses and grabbing the attention of the youth because of the interesting plot. We all have seen stories with Two heroes, fighting for one girl, but this story is different as expecting a perfect happy ending is too much. It's a beautiful love triangle that faces the wrath of the personal choice and family. Supporting the storyline, the series has a beautiful soundtrack that will make you fall in love.

2. Broken but Beautiful

It's easy to portray a perfect love story, but have you seen a perfect story of broken hearts? Well, Alt Balaji's Broken but Beautiful is all about that. It's the story of two shattered souls Veer and Sameera, who are finding someone to help them mend the pieces of their broken heart. But fate has other plans which lead them to cross each other's path. The story will help you witness a love story in a unique way. Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi have captured the essence of the series, perfectly.

3. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain

While we all have seen millennial love stories, this series will offer you something conventional and heartwarming. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a love story between people who fall in love with each other, despite the fact that one is married. While infidelity is wrong, this story will make you fall in love because of its simplicity and makes you question is finding love after marriage is wrong? Actors such as Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep have enthralled the screens with their amazing performance. Once again the story is ornamented with amazing songs and music that will melt your heart.

4. Baarish

In the era that is filled with various 'Lust Stories', Sharman Joshi and Asha Negi's 'pure and simple' love story can bring a smile on your face. It shows that while the world thinks love marriages tend to get easier with time and compromise, the story of this couple will give you a reality check. It's a simple story surrounded by complications and obstacles faced by the couple in the 21st century, where you're impatient and can't really trust anyone, not even your partner. Also, if you love Mumbai rains, it's a must-watch.

5. Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

There is only one thing you can say about Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala and that's Sugar, spice and everything nice. This web series aptly captures the emotions of two ex-lovers when they unexpectedly cross the path. Rajeev Khandelwal and Divyanka Tripathi sizzling chemistry is refreshing and relatable AF.