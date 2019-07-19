Hesha Chimah is one of the most popular beauty blogger's in our country today. She is also a fashion and wellness TV and Web host. For quite a long time, Hesha is working in the fashion and lifestyle industry, which has helped her grow over the past decade and gain immense popularity.

Hesha started her career as a content writer with Channel [v] & few months down the line, her knack for fashion landed her a job as an assistant stylist for 3 shows for the same channel at an early age of 19. After that, she worked as an assistant guest stylist for Kaun Banega Crorepati 7. Along with that, the talented fashionista also dressed several television actors for red carpet appearances, social events and more.

Hesha also worked for a lot of renowned magazines and publications. However, she wanted to do more given her passion and love for fashion and style. In 2014, Hesha Chimah quit her job and started her very own blog 'The Style Company' which within its very first month was listed in the top 50 beauty blogs in India. After this big hit, there was no looking back for Hesha and she collaborated with many popular lifestyle, fashion and beauty brands.

Her in depth understanding of Social Media Marketing & Public Relations led her to consult with a popular Mumbai based PR agency as a digital publicist for renowned industry labels such as Manish Malhotra, Kama Ayurveda, Four Seasons Hotel, H&M among many others in 2016.

Since then, there was no stopping. It was her skill set of being a natural in front of the camera with her flair for content creation that landed her the role of a Consulting Fashion & Beauty Director of a popular entertainment portal at the early age of 26 that allowed her to showcase her talent to a larger audience.

All thanks to her popularity, talent and hardwork, Hesha Chimah has interviewed many Bollywood celebrities on her blog such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde to name a few. She was also spotted with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Rahul Bose at the opening ceremony of Mumbai's first ever Walkathon end of last year.

Today, Hesha is a household name with her own TV show Apna Khayal Rakehin on TataSky Beauty where she creates 30 minutes of episodic content in Hindi and provides affordable at home beauty and grooming tips on skincare, haircare and more.