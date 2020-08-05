There's no escaping from the distress and fear of being left out when people start looking at you differently the moment you open up about sexuality. It's sad and unfortunate, but it's the truth. About 91 per cent of LGBTQ adolescents are subjected to bias-based bullying based on one's sexual and gender identity. And perhaps, which is the reason why many people don't muster courage to come out clean with their sexual orientation.

No matter what you do, there will always be someone, be it in your neighbourhood or your workplace, who will end up call you names just to make fun of you. Yes, it definitely hurts when someone judges you by your sexuality. But at the same time, it is also something that you should always be proud of.

If you have it, own it and flaunt it, and proudly say it aloud, 'Yes, I am gay or bisexual or lesbian or transgender'. And the most beautiful to happen ever in the virtual world is witnessing thousands of people openly coming out with their sexual orientations to destigmatize sexual and gender identity.

#BeautifullyBisexual trends on Twitter

On August 5, We came across an unprecedented trend on Twitter '#BeautifullyBisexual' where people were seen sharing their selfies proudly embracing their bisexuality.

But what caught our attention was with the way people didn't give two hoots about what other people might think or say about them.

"Since #beautifullybisexual is trending here's some of my extremely varied looks. I'm bi and gender fluid and PROUD!!!" one Twitter user wrote while sharing a few selfies.

Another Twitter user wrote, "#beautifullybisexual hi I'm Bi and that's normal and if you fellas don't like me cuz of it just know I can steal your girl with ease."

As the support continues to pour in, let's take a look at some of these tweets which will surely encourage you to step forward and join the trend.

Men are often discouraged for their bisexuality. If this is you, just know you are #beautifullybisexual and deserve to be who you are in your purest form. Much love ❤️

#beautifullybisexual hi I'm Bi and that's normal and if you fellas don't like me cuz of it just know I can steal your girl with ease

i never post pics on here but #beautifullybisexual