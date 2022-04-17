The KGF wave has taken over the country and even the Beast couldn't stop it. The Thalapathy starrer which received a massive first-day opening is on a steady decline with the release of Yash's KGF Chapter 2. According to trade analyst Manobala, the film grossed 72 crores on its opening day, which is the highest for any Vijay film to date. However, the numbers started declining from day two. On days two and three it grossed just 24 and 18 crores respectively. The three days gross total stands at 115 crores.

According to reports, even in States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala where Vijay has a massive fan following, many theatres have replaced Beast with KGF Chapter 2. Industry trackers Ramesh Bala wrote, "From Monday, #KGFChapter2 gets Main screens in several 'Plexes all over TN..Since Thursday afternoon, show counts were increased all over TN as the audience went absolute bonkers from FDFS.." The Yash starrer has grossed 240 crores at the Indian boxoffice in just two days.

The Nelson directorial missed impressing not only the fans but also the critics. Though Vijay's performance has been lauded in this hostage drama, the lacklustre writing seems to be a letdown among reviewers.

In the film, Vijay plays the role of an ex RAW agent Veeraraghavan, who entangles in a hostage situation when terrorists hijack a mall. He then routes on a mission to save innocent lives. Selvaraghavan plays the negotiator between the government and terrorists.

Directed by Nelson, Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady. Anirudh is the music director while the star cast also includes Yogi Babu, Aparna Das and others.