A surprise news arrived from the Sun Pictures to fans on Wednesday that the second single from Vijay's Beast will be out on 19 March.

The production house confirmed that 'Jolly o Gymkhana' will be unveiled on March 19. The makers have also released a promo of the clip.

As per the announcement, it is sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself which has become a major attraction. Music director Anirudh Ravichander and director Nelson along with the film's head Pooja Hegde are also part of the promo.

Going by the teaser, it is a jolly track penned by Ku Karthik. It looks like the lively track will be peppered with one-line philosophies of life and messages to the fans by Thalapathy.

It is expected to be on the lines of 'Kutty Story'.

So far, the makers have released 'Arabic Kuthu' number which has set the internet on fire. It was launched on February 14.

The number was sung by Anirudh Ravichander & Jonita Gandhi for which Sivakarthikeyan penned the lyrics. It has garnered over 18 crore views with 4.7 million likes for the video on YouTube with over 3 lakh comments.

What is the Story of Beast All About?

Reportedly, Beast is about terrorists capturing a shopping mall and holding several shoppers as hostages. The majority of the story takes place in a mall. How the hero eliminates the terrorists and saves the lives of innocent people form the crux of the story. There is also a sub-plot dealing with gold smuggling.