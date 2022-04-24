Vijay's Beast has become a successful movie at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Sun Pictures-funded movie has entered Rs 100-crore mark in its home territory.

Beast Overcomes Negative Reviews

Despite Beast getting negative reviews and being trolled for its content by a section of netizens, Beast has managed to do the aforementioned collection in Tamil Nadu. It took 10 days to breach into Rs 100-crore club.

The Tamil movie has entered Rs 200-crore-mark at the worldwide box office. It is the fifth movie of Vijay to enter the club after Mersal, Sarkar, Bigil and Master. The latest flick has also crossed Rs 9-crore mark at the Chennai box office.

Beast Collection Outside Tamil Nadu

The estimated from the trade trackers state that Beast has grossed over Rs 12 crore in Kerala, Rs 13 crore in Karnataka, Rs 15 crore in Andhra and Telangana and over Rs 6 crore from the rest of the country.

From the overseas centres, Beast has collected over Rs 50 crore.

The success of Beast in Tamil Nadu is largely because of Vijay's loyal fan base, say trade trackers. The content and Thalapathy's star power have helped the movie to overcome the negative reviews.

As per the reports, Beast was largely impacted due to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 outside Tamil Nadu. The unanimous positive reviews and large scale promotions ensured the movie to mint over Rs 800 crore since its release on April 14.

Vijay's Beast was released to massive hype on April 13. The movie got a solid opening in Tamil Nadu where it created a history by minting Rs 36 crore on the first day.