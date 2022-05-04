Vijay's Beast has made an above-average collection in Tamil Nadu despite getting negative reviews. The movie, which was released on April 13, will soon complete its 25-day run in theatres.

How Much has Beast Collected in Tamil Nadu?

Beast is now the highest-grossing movie of the year in Kollywood. It is reported that the movie has grossed over Rs 112 crore in the state. Sun Pictures good promotions ensured the movie overcame the negative reviews, say trade trackers.

Will Beast Remain at Numero Uno Place?

With the date of its OTT release being announced on Wednesday, the closing collection of Vijay-starrer will be less than Rs 125 crore in its home territory. However, traders are now eagerly looking forward to see whether it will remain at the numero uno post in the list of top-grossing Tamil movies in 2022 as Yash's KGF 2 has breached into Rs 100-crore club on Tuesday.

KGF 2 business has improved week after week owing to positive word-of-mouth in Tamil Nadu. Even in its third week, the Yash-starrer is in 350+ screens after being released in 250 screens on April 14.

This is no small achievement as non-Tamil movies have rarely done well at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Beast on Netflix

Coming back to Beast, it will release on Netflix on May 11. "Can you feel the POWERTERRORFIREBECAUSE BEAST ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON MAY 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi," Netflix India tweeted.

Nelson-directed movie is an action comedy film revolves around a former RAW officer, who is among the hostages in a mall taken over by terrorists. The challenge for him is to foil their plans and prevent the government from releasing a dreaded terrorist.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film.