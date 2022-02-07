A normal day has become a special day for the fans of Vijay following a big announcement from the makers of his upcoming movie Beast.

On Monday, the makers announced that the first single from Beast will be unveiled on 14 February. What has doubled the joy of the fans is that they have given glimpses to the track with a small promo.

The promo itself is quite interesting as it has an interesting conversation among music director Anirudh Ravichander, director Nelson Kumar and actor-lyricist Sivakarthikeyan.

Their conversation reveals that the first single is an "Arabic Kuthu" song. Anirudh has coined it as the number blends Arabic lyrics with the local mass tune. Sivakarthikeyan is penning the track which will have gibberish lines.

In the promo, the trio discusses about the song and calls Vijay to give a glimpse of the number. It ends with Thalapathy asking them to come to his house to know more about the track as he tells them that he "does not true" them (on a lighter note).

The video ends with the announcement of the date of the single release.

The movie has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Aparna Das, Sathish Krishnan, Bjorn Surrao and others are part of the movie.

Beast is produced by Sun Pictures. It has Manoj Paramahamsa's music and R Nirmal's editing.

What is the Story of Beast All About?

Reportedly, Beast is about terrorists capturing a shopping mall and holding several shoppers as hostages. The majority of the story takes place in a mall. How the hero eliminates the terrorists and saves the lives of innocent people form the crux of the story. There is also a sub-plot dealing with gold smuggling.