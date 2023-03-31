Global icon Priyanka Chopra has been in the headlines for the past few days for the release of her upcoming drama series 'Citadel' and also because of her shocking revelations about Bollywood during an interview with Dax Shepard that has raised multiple eyebrows.

Amid those shocking comments about her decision to leave Bollywood and moving to the US, Priyanka Chopra landed herself in trouble on social media for her comments on Oscar-winning movie 'RRR'. Speaking on the "Armchair Expert" podcast by Dax Shephard, the 'Quantico' star referred to the SS Rajamouli- directorial as a Tamil film that led the netizens troll her brutally.

"That's a Tamil movie by the way"

During the interview, Priyanka said that Bollywood had evolved as an industry, upon which Shephard referred to 'RRR'. In response to this, the 'Mary Kom' actress corrected the podcast host and said "RRR" a Tamil movie. "That's a Tamil movie by the way. It's like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those. it's like our Avengers," she said.

"Ppl can't differentiate between Tamil and Telugu?"

Reacting to this comment, one user wrote on Twitter, "This sums up the entire issue, doesn't it? Some folks were upset SSR called it a Telugu film but isn't it annoying when every movie is called Bollywood and ppl can't differentiate between Tamil and Telugu?"

Another comment said, "IDK what's the context. She could have done some research before mentioning but could have just (said) Indian film. This south vs south, north vs south is getting too much these days. Feels like stan Twitter fan wars".

A third comment read, "It's a Telugu movie. Be smart not oversmart". Another netizen said, "'What a clown she is. Knows nothing about india and our culture but only gets offers in Hollywood because hollywood want someone to represent India".

During the interview, Shephard also compared Bollywood to be like the 1950s of Hollywood when a few stars and big studios controlled everything. Priyanka Chopra seems to have agreed to this comment and said, "I don't think you are far from it. I think that was what it was... big studios, five actors. big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it's streaming. It has given access to so many people who are making content."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, 'RRR' won the Oscar in the "Best Original Song" category and the achievement was hugely celebrated by the audience.