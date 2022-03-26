The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly preparing a draft for six-team women's IPL from next year. As per reports, members of Governing Council decided on Friday during the meeting that all efforts will b made to start a six-team annual T20 tournament for women cricketers, with priority to be given for the existing IPL franchises. The report has further suggested that there will be a normal women's T20 challenge this year.

Sources have suggested that the Governing Council feels the enormous potential for the Women's IPL, and it has been encouraged by sponsorship for the Women's T20 Challenge. The meeting between members of Governing Council, which took place after two years, has decided that they will first approach the existing IPL franchises if they have the women's team. And if that option is exhausted, BCCI will invite outside parties to own the franchises.

Recently, Cricket West Indies announced that they start a three-term league from this year, alongside Caribbean Premier League and neighbouring Pakistan Cricket Board has also announced similar plans. As per reports, BCCI has felt the responsibility to start a Women-oriented league in the country as one of the vital stakeholders of the game globally. Several cricket pundits and former women cricketer have expressed their views and urged BCCI to urgently start such a league as it will help women's cricket in the country and bring out some exceptional talent. Notably, the Indian Women's cricket team represents the nation in the Women's World Cup and will play a must-win game against South African women on March 27 to qualify for the semi-finals.