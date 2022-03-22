The Indian Premier League is just around the corner, and preparations regarding the two-month-long tournament are in full swing. In a new development, reports have suggested that BCCI is mulling an idea to allow more than 25% crowd in the stadium and top-brass along with IPL's governing council are brainstorming over same. Earlier, it was reported that a crowd of one-fourth of the stadium capacity would be allowed.

A report published in Cricbuzz citing highly-placed sources have claimed that, as the tournament progresses, more fans will be allowed to watch the game live. "That is our standing, and we are confident that more cricket fans will be available to enjoy the match while watching it live from the stadium," Cricbuzz report quoted source.

With positive signs of fans thorning back at the venues, BCCI is understandably excited and has gained confidence from the presence of spectators for the recent international games in Kolkata, Dharamsala, Mohali and Bengaluru in a bilateral series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

BCCI secretary, in his recent letter to state units, expressed gratitude towards that state bodies for successfully conducting the first phase of Ranji Trophy 2022 and without any hindrance of Covid virus.

He wrote, "I am pleased to share that we have completed the first stage of the Ranji Trophy with the league stage being played across 20 grounds and stadium. It was important for our premier domestic tournament back on track, and I thank you for your cooperation to comply with our health and safety protocols and for the understanding shown, which enabled us to conduct the first leg without any major hurdles."

Meanwhile, the BCCI secretary invited the presidents and secretaries for the state units for the March 26 inaugural IPL game at the Wankhede. As per close estimates, the Wankhede will have 9,800-10,000 people, neighbouring Brabourne Stadium, with around 28,000, will have up to 7-8,000 while the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, larger in size, will allow 11-12,000 fans. The Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune will have an initial fill of 12,000.

As, per new format issued by BCCI, all the teams will play 14 games each and in total 70-games will be played across four venues in Maharashtra.