From the number of days the festival can be celebrated to the height of Ganesh idols, to immersion practices followed - there are guidelines issued by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for people safety in view of the current pandemic.

"Responding to the religious sentiments of the people in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has issued new set guidelines without compromising on the traditional Ganeshotsav rituals," BBMP's statement was quoted by news agency.

BBMP Ganesh Chaturthi celebration guidelines

BBMP commissioner N Manjunath Prasad requests people to abide by the new set of guidelines in view of the current pandemic times, which states:

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi festival will be restricted to 3 days and idol immersion should be done within this period. Idols placed in public places should not exceed the height of 4 feet, and those idols placed at home should be of 2 feet only. To avoid crowding, cultural events will not be conducted at public places. Every ward is permitted to have only one Ganesh idol. People must take permission from the zonal joint commissioner and deputy commissioner before installing Ganesh idol in their ward. Not more than 20 people can be present at the pandal. Those keeping Ganesh idols at their home, should immerse the idols within their own premises

Every ward will have designated tanks constructed by the Karnataka Pollution Control Board (PCB)for immersion of the idol. To support PCB's efforts, 250 idol makers have decided to set up aluminium vessels for idol immersion at 10 different locations. The BBMP has also set up separate vessels for Plaster of Paris (PoP) and clay Ganesh idol immersion.

Other guidelines by BBMP to contain coronavirus situation

In addition to these rules the BBMP commissioner has requested people to avoid visiting religious places even if they are open, and avoid visiting friends and family for festival celebrations.

If devotees are keen on visiting temples, then they must wear face masks and maintain social distancing within the temple premises. BBMP has also asked priests to thoroughly sanitise the temple premises and ensure that the devotees abide by the coronavirus control norms.

CM BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter and requested people to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner. BBMP has also prohibited the sale of meat and slaughtering of animals on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi. All meat shops will be shut on the very day, as per instructions of the civic body.