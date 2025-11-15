Tempers are soaring inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, which has officially turned into a war zone as contestants Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna lock horns once again.

This Weekend Ka Vaar is fiery despite Salman Khan not hosting this time, with Rohit Shetty stepping in as the interim host.

With the finale just weeks away, Rohit used the episode to hold up a mirror to contestants who, instead of just playing the game, have stooped low and begun accusing the channel and the production house of being unfair and biased.

Captaincy Chaos

For the unversed, Gaurav, who was in the race for captaincy, had to make a tough choice. He had to choose himself as captain and sacrifice 30% ration (with the entire house getting nominated), or choose Shehbaz as captain and earn 100% ration for everyone.

Gaurav chose himself, which led to captaincy chaos and anger among contestants

Upon seeing Gaurav choosing himself, Shehbaz lost his cool and called the show biased.

He shouted, "If you want me to leave, I'll go right now! Call Gaurav the winner already."

Amaal supported Shehbaz and told the cameras that Bigg Boss had been unfair this season.

Shehbaz broke down and even swore on his sister that he would walk out if the doors were opened.

Bigg Boss Intervenes

Later, Bigg Boss stepped in once again and asked housemates to vote for the next captain.

Everyone chose Shehbaz over Gaurav.

Gaurav shook hands with him gracefully, but was nominated for eviction along with other contestants. However, as the new captain, Shehbaz is safe from eviction this week.

Weekend Ka Vaar: Rohit Shetty slams Amaal- Shehbaz

This Weekend Ka Vaar, hosted by Rohit Shetty, has already gone viral through promos.

Rohit did not appreciate Shehbaz becoming emotional and accusing the process of being biased.

He confronted him directly, saying, "Yeh kya bachhon jaise rone baith gaye the...?"

Rohit praised Gaurav for losing the captaincy opportunity almost every week, yet never crying or complaining. The comparison clearly highlighted the attitude he expects from contestants.

Rohit also called out Amaal Mallik for labelling the show unfair and biased, telling him bluntly:

"If you have issues, you can leave the show."

Amaal Mallik gets triggered after Gaurav Khanna exposes his cheating in the last captaincy task; he threatens Gaurav in front of Rohit Shetty

It begins with Rohit Shetty asking, "Gaurav, 4-5 hafton se jo chal raha hai voh real hai ya jo pehle tha vo real Gaurav hai?"

To this, Gaurav replies, "I have been in the same group since the start. I carry my dignity with me."

Amaal interrupted Gaurav and said, "When he became the captain, his dignity went out of the window, and he came out laughing."

Gaurav then points out that Shehbaz made Amaal the captain of the house by cheating. This leaves Amaal furious, who then gets up from his seat and says, "Abhishek made Ashnoor win, and that time he said she is of my group. At that time, it wasn't cheating for him, but Abhi cheating lag rahi hai? (now you think it's cheating?)."

While Gaurav asks Amaal not to get triggered, Amaal threatens him in front of Rohit Shetty. "Main trigger hogaya naa toh problem hojaayegi aapko (If I get triggered, then you'll be in trouble)..."

This exchange led to a big argument between the two sides, and eventually Rohit Shetty came in to intervene.

He went on to share how even Shehbaaz agreed that he would've chosen captaincy, questioning him how Gaurav Khanna was wrong in picking it. "Jab aapke planning ke hisab se cheesein nahi hui toh aapko laga galat hai. Dil ki feeling aur ek show ko bias kehne me bohot farak hota hai. Show biased hai kya? Aap ye kehte ho ki mai show chod ke chala jaunga, ye karunga. Kholdu door? You're doing wrong, bro. Aap wrong ho toh wrong ho."

(If the show doesn't run according to your planning, you call it wrong. It's two different things to call a show biased and to feel that something isn't working. Is the show biased? You say you'll leave the show and do all sorts of things. Should I open the door [for your exit]? You're wrong and there's no two ways about it.)

Rohit Shetty enters into sweet banter with Farrhana Bhatt and calls out Tanya Mittal's lies

Rohit tells Farrhana Bhatt, "Aap ye show ke catalyst ho. Sabka blood pressure upar karne me aapka haath hai." (You're the catalyst of the show, responsible for raising everyone's blood pressure.) They recalled how she worked with him, and then Rohit remarked, "Bhai, itni badi gundi hai, wahan toh badi tameez se pesh aayi thi." (You're like a thug here, but back then you behaved very well.)

He then moved on to Tanya Mittal and introduced himself as well as his own show, hinting at her possible move to Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in the future. "30% ration, sab nominated aur mai captain," he asks, referring to the same conditions that were given to Gaurav Khanna. When she replies how she would have denied the role, he burst into, "Jhooth bol rahi ho aap. Aapke muh pe bol raha hoon aap jhooth bol rahi ho, Tanya," lending his support for the decision made. (You're lying. I'll tell this to your face, you're lying, Tanya.)