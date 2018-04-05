Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has revealed he came close to joining Manchester United in 2003, but the deal fell through.

Robben said he held talks with legendary Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson and was given a tour of United's Carrington training base as a 19-year-old when he was playing for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

However, talks between United and PSV broke down and the Dutch winger eventually ended up joining Chelsea in a £12m deal in March 2004.

Robben said he liked what he saw at United and would have signed for the club if he had been offered a deal.

"I had a very good conversation with [Ferguson] over dinner in Manchester and we spoke about football and life," the 34-year-old told FourFourTwo.

"But after I went back to PSV nothing happened. There was no real contact and the deal didn't happen. PSV were also negotiating with Chelsea at that time, so maybe they offered PSV more money? I don't really know.

"I spoke to Chelsea and I liked their plans. We had one meeting and everything was done pretty quickly. Had Manchester United offered me a deal straight after I met them, I would have signed there, but it didn't happen and I've got no regrets."

Robben spent three years at Chelsea before moving on to Real Madrid and then Bayern. The 34-year-old has been playing for the Bundesliga giants since 2009, though his contract is set to expire in the summer.

The Dutchman said he would hold talks about his future with Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge later this month.

"I'm a bit impatient, but unfortunately a decision on the extension of my contract has not yet happened," Robben was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"I have agreed with Rummenigge that we would speak in April, then we will see.

"The most difficult thing, when you get to my age, when you see that the end is approaching, is making the right decision."