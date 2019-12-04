Pep Guardiola was Bayern Munich's manager for a long time, from 2013 to 2016. Then, he moved to Manchester City. You would think that such a long time would efface the memories of Munich somewhat. At least three years are enough to take instinctive thinking about Munich out of his system.

Apparently not! Guardiola committed a faux pas during a press conference where he accidently mentioned his old team. Answering a question about Rodri's acquisition by Man City, Guardiola started talking about what a good investment it is. But then, suddenly, the words Bayern Munich escaped from his lips.

However, the famous manager realised his mistake immediately and slapped his forehead over the slip of tongue. Then, he said: "Bayern Munich. What the f**k." This left the reporters in the room laughing. The Spaniard further highlighted his mistake by adding: "I don't know what I thought."

Well, it wasn't a big mistake but it certainly was one that provided some comic relief for not just the reporters present on the occasion, but also those who saw the video online.

Check out the video for yourself here: