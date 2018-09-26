Shree Narayan Singh directorial Batti Gul Meter Chalu has had a decent start at the box office but its collection witnessed sharp decline over the weekdays.

The movie has had an average start with a collection of Rs 6.76 crore on its opening day at the domestic market. While the opening day collection was below the expectations, it picked up over the weekend.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu collected Rs 7.96 crore on Saturday and Rs 8.54 crore on Sunday. But the film failed to keep the momentum on Monday as it earned just Rs 3.16 crore on Monday, taking its collection over Rs 26 crore.

The film witnessed no growth in its business on its day 5 as well. According to early estimates, Batti Gul Meter Chalu collected Rs 2.70 crore (approximately) on Tuesday. Exact figures are awaited.

Considering the star cast comprising of Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, it was expected that Batti Gul Meter Chalu would have a good run at the box office. Both the actors' last respective films Padmaavat and Stree became huge box office hits, and hence it was expected that Batti Gul Meter Chalu would have a strong run at the commercial circuits.

However, the film failed to put the expected impact at the box office, despite being the only big Bollywood release last Friday. With the current pace, Batti Gul Meter Chalu is likely to end its first week at the box office with a collection of around Rs 32 crore.

On the other side, Anurag Kashyap Manmarziyan also performed below the expectations. The film had received positive reviews from the critics, but failed to attract enough audience to the theatres to make a satisfactory box office earning. It almost collapsed in its second week with a collection of Rs 24.63 crore by the end of its second weekend.