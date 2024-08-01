Basari Opticals, a top name in the eyewear industry of Dubai, is thrilled to announce the launch of free interactive workshops focused on eye health and the latest trends in eyewear fashion. These workshops aim to give the community helpful insights and practical advice, mixing health awareness with style tips.

The workshops will cover important topics related to eye health, such as how to prevent common eye problems, the importance of regular eye check-ups, and tips for keeping good vision. Participants will learn about the effects of screen time on their eyes and how to protect their vision in today's digital world. The workshops are informative, engaging, and educational—providing the right tools in an easy-to-understand format that helps everyone maintain healthy eyesight.

"We want to empower people with knowledge about eye care," says Mr. Shaheen Ali, CEO of Basari Opticals. "The idea is to make eye health very simple for all to understand. When people are informed, we believe they can make better choices regarding their eye health and general wellness."

Workshops on the latest trends in eyewear fashion will be conducted along with education on eye health. Experts will lead the participants through the newest styles—from classic frames to modern designs—so that everyone can pick out a perfect pair of glasses to suit their face shape and personal style. The fashion component in these workshops will also teach tips about selecting eyeglasses for different looks and occasions, thus enabling the attendees to be stylish while looking after their vision.

"Eyewear is not only about seeing better; it's also about looking better," says Mr. Shaheen Ali. "We shall assist the audience with the right mix of function and style in our workshops. We are here to make you feel confident and look good in your chosen eyewear."

Basari Opticals is dedicated to enhancing eye health awareness through comprehensive workshops and programs. Such programs are developed to provide proper eye checks and spread awareness among the students and staff for taking good care of their eyes. All visitors get free vision screening, after which they get to talk one-on-one with an optometrist about their issues with eye health. There is also eye health counseling for parents and teachers. Moreover, discount coupons for the purchase of eye-wear and free eyeglass frames will be offered to the staff and students with failing vision so that everybody is on an equal platform to get quality eye care solutions.

These programs offer many advantages through referrals for complete clinical evaluations while encouraging community service and building a relationship between Basari Opticals and schools/colleges. Since these programs bring about an improvement in the long-term health of vision, there can be enhanced academic performance along with overall well-being. Basari Opticals has also announced its free eye wellness programs for all other industries, schools, colleges, corporate companies, and IT companies, revealing a good commitment to community health and wellness.

They will have hands-on participation. Each one of them will get to try different frames and obtain consultations on eyewear styling from eyewear stylists. They will ensure that the participants make wise decisions in eyewear. Let alone having the experience of trying various styles, participants will leave feeling better educated and empowered to make the right choice in eyewear, with the help of expert feedback.

Mr. Shaheen Ali added, "We believe in returning to the community. These workshops are our way of offering something valuable to people who have been a part of our support system all these years. We are excited to be able to give back some of our experiences and expertise to the community.

Workshops will be held across the city and are open to all. One can log onto the Basari Opticals website to enroll for the workshops online or visit their branch to get all the information.