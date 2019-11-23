Spanish giants Barcelona will fight it out against Leganes in their 13th fixture of La Liga this season at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque Stadium on November 23.

The defending champions will be looking forward to register a win and extend their lead at the top of the table whereas the Los Pepineros would want to secure a win at home and save themselves from possible relegation.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

The Catalan club have not been in good form throughout this season. Even though they are at the top of the domestic league table but still they have been pretty much inconsistent through the season as they have already lost three of their La Liga matches.

With Lionel Messi back in the squad after the 32-year-old playmaker recovered from injury, the Blaugrana's performance took a sharp turn and are getting their form back. Antoine Griezmann has not been upto the mark for the Catalan club this season after his arrival from Athletico Madrid.

The Spanish club registered a massive victory in their last fixture against Celta Vigo with the Argentine playmaker scoring a hattrick. Ernesto Valverde, who is on the brink of getting sacked needs to prove a point with his strategical decisions as he has been heavily criticised for Barca's poor performance.

The main concern for the Barca boss is his defence which has proved to be pretty much vulnerable and has conceded 15 goals this season. The Spanish club will definitely look forward to register a victory against the Los Pepineros and extend their lead over rivals Real Madrid before they play Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League at home on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Leganes are in a pretty much bad situation as they are languishing at the bottom of the La Liga table. The Madrid-based club desperately need to register their second victory of the season to arouse some hopes of avoiding relegation.

The Los Pepineros have won their match in this year's campaign against Mallorca at the end of October. Leganes will definitely want to produce an upset against the league leaders and get on the right track at home itself.

Barcelona are the clear favourite to win this fixture on paper and considering current form. But the Madrid-based side can definitely produce an upset. The final score of the match will probably be 4-0 in favour of the Catalan club with Messi scoring a brace.

The Barcelona-Leganes match will start at 1 PM local time and 5.30 PM according to IST on November 23.

Live Streaming: How and where to watch in India

The match will not be telecasted in India as Sony Sports network did not get the broadcasting rights. The fixture will be streamed live on the official La Liga page on Facebook.