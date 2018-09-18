One of the highlights of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was Hirving Lozano's goal against then-defending champions Germany, The match turned out to be one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

The 23-year-old, who was then playing for Mexican club Pachuca, shot to the limelight and several clubs were interested in signing the talented youngster after his successful World Cup stint.

However, Lozano has revealed that there was an interest from his "dream" club, Barcelona, post the World Cup.

"The World Cup went well for me, and a lot of clubs went to see me. That's something really nice for me. The truth is, with Barcelona my agent told me there was interest. He'll see the options that come."

"For me, it would be a dream to come to this great club if God allows it in the future, but the most important thing right now is focusing on PSV and enjoy it as much as possible," said the Mexican forward.

The PSV Eindhoven winger, who scored 19 goals in all competitions in his first year in European football, will play against Barcelona when PSV travel to the Camp Nou to play the La Liga champions on Tuesday.

Lozano got off to a flying start in the current season, scoring 6 goals in 8 games, including 4 goals in 5 games in the Eredivisie. The Mexican winger plays on the left midfield but likes to drift inside to get scoring or passing opportunities, and could be a major threat for the Catalan defence when they face off in the Champions League.

PSV are comfortably sitting at the top of the Eredivisie, with 5 wins from 5 games, while Barcelona have also won all four of their games in La Liga.