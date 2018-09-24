Lionel Messi has won everything in club football with Barcelona, demolishing several long-standing records in the league. The Argentine ace added another feather to his cap when he broke former Barcelona teammate Dani Alves' record of most caps by a non-Spanish player in La Liga.

Messi made his 423th appearance for the Catalan giants against Girona on Sunday, eclipsing Alves' record of 422 appearances in La Liga.

The Argentine attacker opened the scoring for Barcelona on Sunday, but could not help his side get all three points as Barca drew 2-2 against Girona. Barcelona's summer signing, Clement Lenglet, was sent off in the 35th minute. Girona's Cristhian Stuani scored twice, before defender Gerard Pique levelled proceedings in the 63rd minute.

Messi has now scored 387 goals in his 423 appearances for Barcelona in La Liga, the all-time highest goal scorer in the Spanish league. The Argentinian won the Golden Boot in the last two seasons for Barcelona in La Liga, which brought his Golden Boots tally to five.

Dani Alves, whose record he surpassed against Girona, played 422 games in La Liga for Sevilla and Barcelona, having come to Spanish shores in the 2002-03 season, following which he made the switch to Barcelona in 2008. The Brazilian right-back then moved to Juventus, playing one season for the Italian giants before switching to French giants PSG, last year.

The record for most appearances in La Liga is currently held by former Barcelona and Valencia goalkeeper, Andoni Zubizarreta, who played 622 games in La Liga in 17 years.

Barcelona are currently first in La Liga, winning 4 and drawing 1 match in the season so far, while arch-rivals Real Madrid are second on the table, with goal difference splitting the two rivals.