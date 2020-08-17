With the killing of the second terrorist, the number of terrorists killed in the ongoing encounter in north Kashmir's Baramulla is two now, officials said.

Earlier, two CRPF personnel and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of the J&K Police were killed in a terrorist attack at Kreeri in Baramulla district on Monday.

Security forces had launched an operation immediately after the attack to track down the terrorists who had escaped from the spot after carrying out the attack in an orchard. Contact was established with them that triggered the encounter.

3 terrorists from the LeT were behind the attack: IGP Vijay Kumar

"Kreeri encounter update, one more terrorist killed, a total of two terrorists killed so far. Operation going on," the police said.

IG police Vijay Kumar told reporters that three terrorists from the LeT were behind the attack and an operation is underway to nab the attackers.