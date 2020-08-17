A group of terrorists on Monday morning, August 17 attacked a joint team of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kreeri area of Baramulla in north Kashmir. Two CRPF personnel and a policeman were killed.

The terrorists attacked a joint Naka party in Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday morning. The initial reports said, during the exchange of firing one SPO identified as Muzaffar Ahmad was killed and two CRPF troopers were injured and subsequently shifted to a nearby hospital. The CPRF personnel succumbed to their injuries soon after.

Search operation underway

Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh said that terrorists fired from the orchards, taking advantage of the thick foliage. Additional forces have reached the spot and the area has been cordoned off. An operation has been started to nab the terrorists.

Nowgam attack

Previously another deadly attack took place ahead of Independence Day, two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were killed while another was injured after terrorists fired upon a police party at the Nowgam Byepass in Srinagar on Friday.

The terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the police party injuring three personnel. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment where two succumbed to their injuries."