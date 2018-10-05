Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are truly all about relationship goals. The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, October 3.

Barack and Michelle, both took to Instagram to share a sweet message about each other after 26 years of togetherness.

Here's what both of them posted:

After so many years of married life, the couple has a few tips for others to keep in mind when they hit a bump in their relationship. According to a report on Glamour, Michelle has spoken about her marriage and given advice on how to keep a marriage alive for a long time.

Here's what she said;