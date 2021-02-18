Band, Baja and Baraat are a major part of every Indian wedding and this time it turned into a shocking and a tragic moment. During a wedding in Nai Mandi area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar a speeding car crushed several people dancing in the wedding procession (Baraat).

The horrific video of the accident was captured on camera and has taken the internet by storm and shows the moment the speeding car crushed the dancing wedding guests.

The incident

The bride Hema was seen grooving in the video while she was on her way to the wedding venue on the Dehradun highway. The moment she saw the baraat from the groom's side approaching. In a moment of joy, she opened the sunroof of her car and started dancing.

Several people from the groom's side joined the bride and started dancing around her car along the highway.

A speeding car ran over around a dozen members of the wedding party. Groom's cousin died on the spot and several others sustained serious injuries. The injured were referred to a hospital in Meerut.

The police recovered the vehicle from the spot of the incident. The driver managed to flee. The police have registered a complaint and the probe is on.