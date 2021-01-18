Shakespeare once famously wrote, "All the world's a stage" and Hoshena Production's latest venture, Banquet of Hoshena, embraces it literally by turning your table into a stage.

Created by Nadine Beshir of Dinner Time Story, in collaboration with Studio McGuire, the Banquet of Hoshena is an immersive, interactive fine-dining experience where diners journey through the story of the Kingdom of Hoshena over a seven-course meal.

The show begins with the Queen of Hoshena narrating the sorrowful tale of Hoshena - a Kingdom which in an attempt to banish all negative emotions like fear and anger also accidentally banished all positive emotions. This now barren land is in need of saving and the Queen turns to you, the diner, to don the role of this saviour.

Using cutting-edge 3D technology, experiential props, image mapping, the story is literally brought to life on your table. Interact with your plate, light a magical candle, whisper your deepest fears into a pouch and more as you traverse through Hoshena. And as you do, feast on the finest of food.

Each course is expected to be accompanied by a pairing of wine and cocktail and is cleverly crafted to represent an emotion. These delightful courses are to correspond flawlessly with the storyline, never leading you astray from the quest to restore the honour of Hoshena.

This enthralling show has already toured significant parts of the world - from London to Dubai to Kuwait to Stockholm and it has seen resounding success in every city it has performed at. And true to the nature of theatre, it runs only for a limited time.

Now, the show is being brought to India by Ramee Group. Its debut in India will begin in Mumbai at Ramee Guestline, Juhu. "We plan to take Banquet of Hoshena to other cities in India, we would like for as many cities and people to experience it," says Rajit Shetty, Managing Director of Ramee Group. "The spectacle of the never-ending illusions and the delicious courses cast a truly enchanting spell - one that you never want to get out of," he adds.

Banquet of Hoshena will be staged at Ramee Guestline Hotel Juhu from 11th of December onwards and will be hosted three times a week for a limited period of time.