Banking services are going to be heavily impacted next week as consecutive bank holidays will impact operations in both public and private sector banks across the country. All Indian banks will remain shut from March 27 till April 4.

As per the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed on gazetted holidays. But some holidays may not be observed in some states, so banks might work in those regions. From Holi to financial year-end holidays, here's a list of holidays where all public and private banks won't be functional.

Bank holidays 2021

27 March 2021- Fourth Saturday

28 March 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

29 March 2021- Holi (second day)

31 March 2021- Financial year 2021 closing

01 April 2021- To enable banks to close their yearly accounts

02 April 2021- Good Friday

04 April 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

Some banks may not be closed on the occasion of March 29 in states such as Agartala, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. Also, banks in states like Aizawl and Shillong will remain functional on April 1. The April 2 holiday will not be observed in banks across Agartala, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu. Shimla, and Srinagar.