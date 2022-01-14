Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna-starrer Bangarraju is a sequel to their hit film Soggade Chinni Nayana. The latest film, written by Satyanand and directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, has Kriti Shetty in the female lead with Ramya Krishna, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, Jhansi, Rohini and others are in the supporting cast.
The film has Anup Rubens' music, J Yuvaraj's cinematography and Vijay Vardhan K's editing.
Story:
The film begins from where the first part concluded. Bangararaju (Nagarjuna) has left the eternal world and Chinna Bangararaju (Naga Chaitanya) is taking forward his legacy. In the village, the hatches a plan to steal the Sivapuram village temple's wealth.
However, the only hurdle for them is Chinna Bangararaju. The story gets interesting after Bangararaju comes to his son's rescue. What follows next forms the crux of the story.
Performance:
Nagarjuna steals the show with his performance. The role is tailor-made for him and he enacts it in style. Naga Chaitanya is at his usual best. As far as the storyline is concerned, the movie is fairly engaging in the first half and entertaining in the second half. Overall, it is a passable entertainer as it has a predictable storyline.
Check out netizens' reaction:
@fifth beast: #Bangarraju
Just finished the show
Out n out sankranthi mass entertainment
Emanna vundha movie
Arupule arupulu
Nag n chai acting iragadheesaru
Comedy n songs keko kekaa
Screenplay adhirpoindhi
Climax bang aythey nxt level
My ration 4/5
Blockbuster ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Irfan: Done watching #Bangarraju FDFS at Ballari.
2nd Half >>>>> 1st Half.
Overall it's a SUPERB family entertainer with all elements.
Climax is ARACHAKAM for fans.
KING NAGARJUNA and Chay rocked the show.
Go watch it with you family and enjoy the festival Collision symbolPartying faceConfetti ball
Narendra Kumar S Bell: #Bangarraju first half done
Fans stuff...Nag & Chai scenes are feast to watch
Twitter lo fake account la Reviews nammoddu... Perfect family movie for Sankranthi
341223653
#BangarrajuOnJan14th
Randy: #Bangarraaju review: Very bad narration and screenplay throughout the movie. Narration is flat. Naga Chaitanya acting unbearable Pensive facePensive face. Headache inducing. Review soon #bangarraju #Bangaraju
Rayalaseema Chinnodu: #Bangarraju 1st Half - Good
Movie starts with #Laddunda song.. Songs Too gud loved it Ok handOk hand
@chay_akkineni is too gud Ok handOk hand
Bgm is a big plus ..Ok hand
#Chay in fights FireFire
@iamnagarjuna n chay scenes Ok handOk hand Interval fight scene Ok handOk hand
2nd Half - BLOCKBUSTER KA BAAP...
enthaina expect cheyyandii.. ekkada thaggadhu..
@iamnagarjuna and @chay_akkineni climax lo Call me handCall me handCall me handFireFire
#Bangarraju - #BLOCKBUSTER
2nd half Emotional connect FireFire
Excellent preclimax n climax Call me handCall me handCall me hand
B.Abhishek: As much as i'd love to see my faves on screen, this ain't it chief! Enduk teestaro itlanti pathetic movies. #Bangarraju is def'n a waste of efforts & time. Not even one note worthy scene. Made for 1980s audience? Poor judgement indeed. Doubt it'd work. If yes, miracle a!!
Pandu: #Bangarraju : Excellent first half and very good second half.. Perfect pongal film Ok hand.. Nag and Chay acting kummesaru FireClapping hands sign. Positive response all over.. Pakka family entertainer Call me hand
ilanti tweets chusi dabbulu 10ngettikokunda.. K muskoni #Pushpa ni Prime lo repeats veskondi.Face with tears of joy
MK: Done watching #Bangarraju FDFS at Ballari.
2nd Half >>>>> 1st Half.
Overall it's a SUPERB family entertainer with all elements.
Climax is ARACHAKAM for fans.
KING NAGARJUNA and Chay rocked the show.
Go watch it with you family and enjoy the festival Collision symbolPartying faceConfetti ball