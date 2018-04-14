As the graduate management education gains popularity across the globe for providing a competitive edge in a variety of industries, Bangalore has topped as the most preferred city for MBA aspirants in India and more males apply for the course than females, a survey has revealed.

The survey titled "MBA Trends and Analysis, 2018", conducted by CollegeSearch website with a sample of 50,000 MBA aspirants found that Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi are the top five cities that are of interest to MBA aspirants.

Most of the MBA applicants are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The survey notes that out of the total applications processed, the highest proportion belongs to males, reports Economic Times.

"Based on a set of more than five million users, including students and professionals, visiting our website, our study seeks to throw light on the current and emerging trends regarding MBA in India. Our report will help bright students going to pursue MBA make an informed choice" Anirudh Motwani, the chief executive officer of CollegeSearch told ET.

The highest number of MBA students and MBA applications owing to states like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana reveals that India's southern zone is the most popular amongst the students.

"It also provides answers to many questions that come to the mind of an aspirant, such as the new-age programmes versus the traditional ones, role of demography in shaping the opinion of an aspirant's choice of institute, background check of an aspirant and most importantly worthiness of the degree compared with the pay package at the end," news agency PTI quotes Motwani as saying.