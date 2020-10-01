In the wake of the recent horrifying event happened in Uttar Pradesh wherein two girls (separately) were brutally raped by men, the Bollywood is agitated with authorities and expressing their anger. After the Hathras gangrape case, which made the headlines the day before yesterday, another a 22-year-old woman has been brutally gang-raped and killed in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh raising a serious question of 'women security' in Yogi Adityanath government.

Netizens are constantly trolling BJP government and the opposition parties are also targeting the law and order of the state. Amidst this, many Bollywood celebs have come forward to express their agitation against the brutality women faces in our country. Anushka Sharma, who has always been spotted raising voice for against the atrocities towards women showed her concern through social media.

Bollywood actresses on Balrampur Rape Case

Expressing her rage through the Instagram story, Anushka wrote, "Barely any time has passed and we rehearsing of another brutal rape!?! In which world do such monsters think they can do this to a young life. This is beyond comprehension, so distressing! Is there any fear in the minds of such men? How do we as a society put fear in them and protect our women? #NoMercyForRapists #Balrampur."

Not only Anushka, but Kareena Kapoor Khan has also come forward and shared her thoughts and concern over the gang-rape cases in UP. She wrote, "Not just another rape, not just another number. The abuse of women needs to stop. #BalrampurHorror."

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan also expressed her views on the horrific Hathras gangrape case and apologised to the 20-year-old girl who was gang-raped and brutalized.

Bollywood celebs in a rage after Hathras Gangrape Case

Over the past few days, many horrifying rape cases have come forth from Uttar Pradesh. On September 14, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras district in northern India. She was grievously injured and died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday after fighting for her life for two weeks. Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhaskar, Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar and more have been seen expressing anger and concern for the family of the victim.

Celebs are also demanding strict investigations, not only against the rapists but also against the officials who cremated the girl without taking consent from the family members.