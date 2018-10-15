TV actress Roop Durgapal known for popular television shows like "Balika Vadhu" and "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi" is happy about singing and acting for a mashup video in Europe.

"I have always loved singing but this time I felt it was high time that I take it up more seriously. Hence on a friend's suggestion, I decided to do a mashup of two of my favourite bollywood songs. Along with my musician friend Saurabh Kalsi, we have tried to present the songs in a slightly different version. Also this idea coincided with my trip to Europe so I shot the video for the mashup in the beautiful locales of Amsterdam, Paris and Florence. Singing as well as featuring in the video, makes it a special experience and I want to continue this along with my acting career as this can always be done in few days," Roop said in her statement.

Roop who recently made a comeback on TV with the sequel series of 'Pyaar Tune Kiya kia" will recreate the popular song "Aaoge Jab Tum Sajna' from Jab We Met and 'Main Tenu Samjhwaan Ki' from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and will be released on her birthday.

"I plan to launch the video on my Birthday which is on 15 October. It would be like a return gift for all my fans and followers who religiously have adored me all the while and keep requesting me to sing as well," she added.