Balika Vadhu actress Veebha Anand, who played the role of Sugna in the popular daily soap, shocked many recently when she uploaded a picture on her Instagram showing her groin area with a naughty and provoking caption asking fans not to zoom in too much.

"Meri photu nu eni ZOOM karke na dehiyea kar avi confuse ho javega ke Like kara ja save kara (Don't zoom-in so much while looking at my picture. You will get confused whether to like it or save it)," she wrote while sharing the picture. She was seen wearing a short peach dress which went high enough to make her crotch visible when she posed for the selfie sitting on a chair with her legs crossed.

Though initially some Instagram users shared a good laugh over her titillating caption, other users were pretty irked with her post, and called it indecent. The actress later deleted the post after she started receiving nasty comments from trolls who didn't leave a chance to slut-shame her.

Check out the picture:

We wonder what Veebha was going through her mind when she shared the post.

On the work front, Veebha will soon be making her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's erotic web series Twisted 2 which is being directed by Anupam Santosh Saroj. She will be seen playing the role of a crime reporter in the series. Apart from Veebha, Twisted 2 also stars Nia Sharma and Rahul Raj in lead roles along with Dilnaz Irani in an important role.

Apart from Balika Vadhu, Veebha is also known for her roles in TV shows like Mahabharat, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Begusaraai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Shree, Kairi, Karamphal Data Shani and Aarambh.