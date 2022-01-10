Kabir Khan's directorial 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' has been the talk of the B-town ever since actor Salman Khan announced its sequel in December 2021. According to 'Bhaijaan', the sequel of the movie will be titled 'Pawan Putra Bhaijaan'.

Salman had announced the sequel at a promotional event for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film 'RRR' in December last year. He said, "I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon, we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2."

Now, in a recent interview, Kabir Khan opened up about the announcement and revealed that 'Bhaijaan' said it in sheer excitement while they are yet to finalise the script.

'Salman doesn't follow protocols'

In an interview with Mid-Day, Kabir said, "Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it. It is definitely being written, He mentioned that it is happening because he is excited. I have not read the script, but Vijayendra sir will [always] write something exciting. The idea of [creating] a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because [the original] was successful. If [I find] a great story, I will be happy to make one." The filmmaker further added, "Salman doesn't follow [protocols] of formal announcements, he talks from his heart."

Salman had portrayed the character of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' in the 2015 blockbuster that also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra. The script was written by K V Vijayendra Prasad.

Vijayendra Prasad yet to start the script

Meanwhile, senior writer Vijayendra Prasad has also spoken about this recent buzz about the sequel in an interview with The Times of India. In an interview, Vijayendra said he was the one who thought of the sequel and told Salman Khan. "It really didn't take much to think of the sequel and Salman bhai liked the idea," he told TOI.

However, Prasad clarified that though he hasn't started writing the script yet, he is planning to start soon and complete it as early as possible.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the third highest-grossing film of all time in India. Thi film has also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.