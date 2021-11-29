There's been a debate on whether or not the Karnataka government should pass the controversial anti-conversion law with strong resistance from the Christian community, shocking incidents basing their argument on the said law have drawn strong criticism. In a viral video that's been making the rounds on the internet, Bajrang Dal members can be seen allegedly forcing church-goers out after disrupting the prayer meet in Hassan district on Sunday.

The incident, which took place in Belur, has been receiving strong reactions online. The video shows Bajrang Dal members and people from the Christian community engage in a verbal conflict. Some women can be seen arguing with the Hindutva group's members.

As the conflict escalated, the police had to intervene and settle the dispute. "Both of them (the Bajrang Dal and community members) were arguing when we reached. We reached the place and warned both of them not to create a ruckus and sent them away," a Belur police official was quoted as saying. No FIR has been registered by either party.

Not an isolated incident

This is not an isolated incident involving Bajrang Dal members creating ruckus against the Christian community. Similar incidents involving right-wing organisations have emerged in the recent past, where activists barged into churches and dispersed crowds. The incidents have been reported in Udupi, Kodagu, Belagavi, Chikballapur, Kanakapura and Arsikere.

The lack of action against these incidents is what has triggered a controversy. Shockingly, TNM reported earlier this week that Belagavi police gave a "friendly warning" to churchgoers to avoid prayer meetings to avoid being attacked by right-wing groups.

The actions of the groups meant to create an atmosphere against conversions. The controversial bill against conversions is expected to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Karnataka Assembly, which will take place in Belagavi next month.