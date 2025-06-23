Fixed deposits remain a top choice for Indian investors seeking stable, predictable returns. Among NBFCs, Bajaj Finance stands out for offering high FD interest rates, flexible tenures, and unmatched digital ease.

Whether you're a first-time investor or planning to reinvest, understanding how fixed deposit work can help you make smarter, faster financial decisions.

Why Choose Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit?

With top-tier credit ratings from CRISIL and ICRA (AAA), Bajaj Finance offers one of the safest environments for your investment. Here's what makes it a preferred choice:

Higher FD rates than many traditional banks

Tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months

Minimum investment of just Rs. 15,000

Flexible payout options: monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annually, or at maturity

100% paperless booking through website or app

Extra rate benefit for senior citizens

Check FD Rates and find the right plan for your financial goals.

Step-by-Step FD Procedure with Bajaj Finance

You can open your FD online or offline, but the digital route is faster, safer, and comes with exclusive benefits. Here's how the process works:

1. Define Your Goal and Investment Amount

Start by planning your investment:

Decide if you need regular income or a lump sum at maturity

Use the FD Calculator on the Bajaj Finance site to estimate your returns

Choose the tenure that aligns with your financial needs

This will help you select between cumulative and non-cumulative FDs.

2. Visit the Official Bajaj Finance FD Portal

Head to the Bajaj Finance website to begin your FD application:

Go to the Investments > Fixed Deposit section

Click 'Apply Now' to begin your journey

View the latest rates, tenure options, and features

Ready to invest online? Open FD Account now and enjoy higher rates.

3. Fill in the Online Application Form

Once you click 'Apply Now', fill in your basic information:

Name, PAN, date of birth, contact details

Choose your FD type (regular or RFC FD for NRIs)

Select your amount, tenure, and interest payout frequency

The form is simple and takes just a few minutes to complete.

4. Complete KYC Verification

Next, complete your Know Your Customer (KYC) process:

All details are securely verified and encrypted.

5. Make the Investment Payment

Once your KYC is done:

Pay online or use a cheque

Ensure the amount matches your application

Save your confirmation receipt for records

You'll receive an email and SMS confirmation along with your FD certificate.

6. Receive FD Acknowledgement and Details

After payment, you'll get:

Your FD account number

Maturity date and interest schedule

Nominee details (if added)

All details are also available on the Customer Portal for future access.

7. Track and Manage Your FD Online

Log into the Bajaj Finance customer portal to:

Check FD status, maturity, and interest payments

Request premature withdrawal, renewal, or reinvestment

Open additional FDs anytime

The portal gives you 24/7 access and full control over your investments.

RFC FD for Returning NRIs

Bajaj Finance also offers RFC (Resident Foreign Currency) FDs for NRIs returning to India. These deposits can be made in USD, GBP, or EUR.

Steps to Open an RFC FD:

Confirm NRI eligibility under RBI guidelines Choose your currency and amount Submit passport, visa, and overseas address proof Fund your deposit through an overseas or NRE/NRO account

These FDs offer repatriation flexibility and attractive returns.

Tips to Maximise Your Bajaj Finance FD Returns

Invest for longer tenures to enjoy higher interest Choose cumulative FDs to benefit from compounding Reinvest matured FDs to boost long-term growth Opt for online booking to unlock better rates Split large sums into multiple FDs for liquidity

Strategic planning can turn your FD into a consistent wealth-building tool.

Conclusion: Start Your FD Journey with Confidence

The Bajaj Finance FD procedure is designed for convenience, safety, and high returns whether you are a resident Indian or a returning NRI. With flexible tenures, online accessibility, and one of the highest safety ratings, it's a great way to grow your savings with peace of mind.

Secure your future with a trusted investment partner. Open Fixed Deposit today with Bajaj Finance and earn assured returns up to 7.30% p.a.