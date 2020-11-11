Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday on Twitter.

A state-run Bahrain News Agency reported, "The Royal Court mourns his royal highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman, the prime minister, who passed away this morning at the Mayo Clinic, USA,"

"The burial ceremony will take place after the arrival of his body, and will be limited to a specific number of relatives," it added. Official mourning has been declared for a week.

(to be updated)