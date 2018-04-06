After being outmaneuvered by Ferrari in the Australian Grand Prix, Mercedes have a point to prove in the second race of the Formula 1 season in Bahrain.

Mercedes had the fastest car in the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, but Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari was able to capitalize on a safety car period to leapfrog rival Lewis Hamilton and take the checkered flag.

Vettel's victory came a day after Hamilton said he wanted to "wipe the smile off [Vettel's] face" with a dominant performance in qualifying.

However, the German driver dismissed reports that he had a strained relationship with Hamilton and said he saw no reason for them to not get along with each other.

"I think we are old enough, I don't think we need to go on that sort of level," Vettel told Sky Sports.

"It's fine as long as we joke with each other and I think even if we are very different persons, I think we share – all of us – a common passion and that makes us quite equal again.

"We love racing and we try to do our best, once we're in the car and beat all the others.

"I think in that regard, I don't see why we shouldn't get on with each other."

The Bahrain race is one of two night races on the F1 calendar, bringing with it its own set of challenges.

Mercedes have won three consecutive races at the Bahrain International Circuit before the run was ended by Vettel's Ferrari last year.

Only one of the past five races in Bahrain have been won by the driver in pole position, with Hamilton the last driver to win from pole in 2015. The Briton said he expected Ferrari to put up a strong challenge against the Mercedes cars in the Bahraini desert.

"There will be ups and downs. Ferrari are really quick on the straight," Hamilton told BBC Sport.

"They will be rapid in the next race. I can tell you it is going to be close."

