Jae Singh is all set to make his entry in Bollywood with his upcoming film 'Bagpat Ka Dulha'. A businessman and an owner of a fitness studio named 'Fitness Factory' in Surat, Gujarat; he is really excited to venture into the Hindi film industry. The film's trailer was launched on October 24, 2019, and it stars Ruchi Singh, Ameeta Nangia, Lalit Parimoo, Punit Vasishtha, Raza Murad and Ravi Jhankal. The comedy film is under the banner of the Fame Factory and is produced by Krishna Kumar Bhoot and Rakshaben Jesing Baraiya.

The trailer depicts that the film is a humor comedy with a lot of fun elements in it. It is about how no one wants Shiv and Anjali to get married and even they are not willing to get married. It has a lot of desi ingredients in it right from the peppy music to the Western Uttar Pradesh's language and art. Moreover, the film has drama and a perfect dose of entertainment for the audience. Be it the Indian Superman and Batman or people fighting with guns and swords, the trailer is a fun-roller coaster ride and has everything that is required in a masala film.

Directed by Karan Kashyap, the film will be released in the theatres soon. "I am very much into film seminar, film festivals, and making. When Karan came up with the story of the film, I liked the story as it has the essence of humour and the selection of Jae Sing as dulha is very much appropriate that I decided to produce the film. I believe 'Bagpat Ka Dulha' will be successful in giving enough dose of humour to the audience", said the film's producer Rakshaben Baraiya during the trailer launch recently. We wish the film's team good luck and we hope that it manages to tickle everyone's funny bone. Are you waiting for the film?

