The second set of BAFTA awards for 2021 were presented on Sunday, April 11. Nomadland, which has been a drama about a woman who lives in a van in the Western parts of America after the financial crash, had grabbed home the highest honour. The film bagged awards in four categories, Best Film, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Cinematography. Chloe Zhao became the second woman in 53 years to win the Best Director award.
Meanwhile, India missed its chance this time at the Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay category, where Adarsh Gourav and The White Tiger had been nominated. The award had been handed over the Anthony Hopkins who won in the Best Actor category and The Father which was awarded in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.
In the Sunday ceremonial event, only the main categories were declared. The technical categories had been declared on Saturday. Priyanka Chopra had been one of the celebrities from India, who announced the winners.
Take a look at the list below.
BEST FILM
NOMADLAND
LEADING ACTRESS
FRANCES McDORMAND
LEADING ACTOR
ANTHONY HOPKINS
The Father
DIRECTOR
NOMADLAND
Chloé Zhao
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
ORIGINAL SCORE
SOUL
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
DOCUMENTARY
MY OCTOPUS TEACHER
Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
HIS HOUSE
Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
DANIEL KALUUYA
Judas and the Black Messiah
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
Emerald Fennell
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
YUH-JUNG YOUN
Minari
CINEMATOGRAPHY
NOMADLAND
Joshua James Richards
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
ANOTHER ROUND
Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen
EDITING
SOUND OF METAL
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
THE FATHER
Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
ANIMATED FILM
SOUL
Pete Docter, Dana Murray