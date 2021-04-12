The second set of BAFTA awards for 2021 were presented on Sunday, April 11. Nomadland, which has been a drama about a woman who lives in a van in the Western parts of America after the financial crash, had grabbed home the highest honour. The film bagged awards in four categories, Best Film, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Cinematography. Chloe Zhao became the second woman in 53 years to win the Best Director award.

Meanwhile, India missed its chance this time at the Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay category, where Adarsh Gourav and The White Tiger had been nominated. The award had been handed over the Anthony Hopkins who won in the Best Actor category and The Father which was awarded in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

In the Sunday ceremonial event, only the main categories were declared. The technical categories had been declared on Saturday. Priyanka Chopra had been one of the celebrities from India, who announced the winners.

Take a look at the list below.

BEST FILM

NOMADLAND

LEADING ACTRESS

FRANCES McDORMAND

LEADING ACTOR

ANTHONY HOPKINS

The Father

DIRECTOR

NOMADLAND

Chloé Zhao

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

ORIGINAL SCORE

SOUL

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

DOCUMENTARY

MY OCTOPUS TEACHER

Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

HIS HOUSE

Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

DANIEL KALUUYA

Judas and the Black Messiah

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

Emerald Fennell

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

YUH-JUNG YOUN

Minari

CINEMATOGRAPHY

NOMADLAND

Joshua James Richards

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ANOTHER ROUND

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

EDITING

SOUND OF METAL

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

THE FATHER

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

ANIMATED FILM

SOUL

Pete Docter, Dana Murray