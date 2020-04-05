Popular TV heartthrob Nakuul Mehta has been winning hearts with his outings on the digital platforms. His web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend on ZEE5 got a humongous response from the viewers. His short film Ved and Arya starring Sanaya Irani too garnered appreciation.

The actor will now appear in a new Facebook Watch series by Dice Media named as BAE Control opposite Archana Kavi. The trailer of which was dropped a while ago.

Have you ever imagined taking entire control over your bae? Right from their emotions to their drama and their thoughts? How about having a day with no petty fights and absolutely no arguments on not returning calls in time? Well, here's a web-series that's exactly all about this! Dice Media's BAE Control. A story about modern-day couple controlling each other's feelings and emotions through an app.

Interesting isn't it?

It so happens that Nakuul Mehta (Shyam) and Archana Kavi (Vedika) play a couple who keeps arguing over silly things. They decide to visit a relationship therapist who installs 'BAE Control' app on their phone and a pill 'Bae control' to swallow which gives them the power to adjust each other's love, happiness, anger and confidence level.

What will happen to their love in paradise which gets controlled by an app? Will they be happy after getting access over the feelings of one another? will they end up being in a worse situation? Watch this confusing tale of love of fights with optimum use of technology.

Bae Control is India's first sci-fi rom-com, directed by Bharat Misra. The mini-series will start streaming from April 7 on Dice Media's YouTube channel.