Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor added a splash of glamour to the screening of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* in Mumbai. The truly, madly, deeply in love couple was twinning in white outfits. Needless to say, the duo was a vision in white as they arrived together at the screening and posed for shutterbugs.

Several photos and videos of Alia and Ranbir walking hand-in-hand on the red carpet have gone viral.

Alia and Ranbir's fit for the day!

At The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet in one of Gucci's ensembles from the Fall/Winter 1996 collection, envisioned by Tom Ford.

She opted for a bold white Tom Ford Gucci long jersey belted dress, designed with side cut-outs on the bodice and gold metal detailing on the belt. The actor ditched a bralette. The look was styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor. She accessorised with sparkling jewels from Tiffany & Co and styled her hair in a chic, neat bun.

She walked hand-in-hand with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who looked dapper in a white suit, perfectly matching Alia's monochrome moment.

Ahead of attending the screening, Alia Bhatt shared a series of glamorous pictures, expressing her excitement for The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere. She captioned the Instagram post with a heartfelt message. She wrote, "The good, the bads and the glam @gucci. All set for the #TheBadsofBollywood @_aryan_ @redchilliesent @netflix_in."

Netizens had mixed reactions to Alia's bold outfit. Many called Ranbir and Alia's chemistry off, while others said that Alia opting for bold outfits doesn't suit her. Several also pointed out that her no-bralette look makes her seem like she's trying too hard to be like Hollywood celebs.

However, amid the negative comments, it was Deepika Padukone's post on Alia's stunning photoshoot that grabbed eyeballs.

Deepika, reacting to Alia's photoshoot on Instagram, wrote, "Stunning.."

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer Singh didn't attend Aryan Khan's film screening.

Netizens couldn't keep calm and started trolling Deepika for commenting on Alia.

Meanwhile, other celebs who graced the red carpet included Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived at the screening with his wife, Gauri Khan, along with sons Aryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana. Kajol and Ajay Devgn arrived together, twinning in black outfits. Ananya Panday also attended the event, while cast members Lakshya and Raghav Juyal were present too.

The series stars Lakshya and Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. The show also features cameos by Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh.

The six-episode series is set to release on Netflix on September 18.