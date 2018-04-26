Srikanth has beaten Chong Wei only once in their 6 career meetings

The Malaysian legend defeated Srikanth in the Commonwealth Games 2018 gold medal match earlier this month

Both shuttlers have survived scares in the ongoing tournament in Wuhan, China.

Top seed Kidambi Srikanth takes on two-time champion and fifth seed Lee Chong Wei in Badminton Asia Championships 2018 men's singles quarter-final Friday, April 27 in Wuhan, China.

When and how to watch the Badminton Asia Championships quarter-final between Chong Wei and Srikanth live

The men's singles quarter-final between Chong Wei and Srikanth will start at 2:30 pm IST, 5 pm local time.

DSport will provide live TV coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on DSport website and DSport on Jio TV mobile application.

Srikanth vs Chong Wei - BAC 2018 preview

The much-anticipated clash will also be the third time the two in-form shuttlers are meeting in the ongoing month.

Srikanth had registered his first win over Chong Wei in the men's singles rubber of the mixed team gold medal match at Commonwealth Games 2018. The Indian shuttler was in complete control of the proceeding as he stunned the Malaysia great in straight games to help his country win a gold medal.

Chong Wei avenges defeat against Srikanth

However, Chong Wei avenged his defeat in the men's singles gold medal match in Gold Coast. He came back from behind to beat the world number five 19-21, 21-14, 21-14 in 65 minutes.

Chong Wei stepped up his aggression and was able to kill rallies without giving Srikanth enough breathing space in the final. The three-time Olympic silver medalist would be looking to adopt a similar approach when he faces the top seed Friday.

The 34-year-old Malaysia great is heading into the quarter-final outing on the back of a fiercely-fought Round of 16 encounters against Anthony Ginting of Indonesia Thursday, April 25. The world number seven conceded the first game but buckled up and decimated his younger opponent 16-21, 21-9, 21-11.

Srikanth faces a tough test

Chong Wei, despite the lower seeding, will start Friday's match as the favorite as he will be confident about facing Srikanth after the CWG 2018 win.

Srikanth, who survived a scare against Kenta Nishimoto in the first-round, will have fresher legs for Friday's clash as his Round of 16 opponent Vincent Ki Won withdrew midway through the first game Thursday.

Nonetheless, Srikanth needs to maintain his composure and avoid unforced errors, which let him down in his latest meeting with Chong Wei, if he is to progress to the last-four stage of the continental tournament.

Badminton Asia Championships global TV listings

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 3; Live stream: Astro Go

Singapore: Hub Sports

China: CCTV 5+

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy quarter-final matches start times