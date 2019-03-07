Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla is highly awaited movie as the film brings back the hit pairing of the two actors from critically acclaimed Pink.

Badla is a crime thriller in which Taapsee (Naina Sethi) plays the character of a woman, who apparently gets falsely framed in the murder of her boyfriend. Her character has a husband and daughter also in the movie.

On the other side, Amitabh Bachchan (Badal Gupta) is seen as a highly efficient lawyer, who takes up Naina's case to fight in favour of her. The trailer of the film looked intrigue, and impressed the viewers.

While Badla is slated to be released on Friday across India and UAE, some have already watched it during a special screening. The critics are yet to make their reviews out, but the crime thriller is being highly appreciated by the few people who have watched it.

A number of tweets have come in, praising the story of Badla, and also Big B, Taapsee's performances. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie is being called an edge-of-the-seat thriller with some extremely unexpected twists and turns.

"Saw #Badla last night, was so sad when it got over! it kept me at the edge of my seat the entire time, the journey SO exciting ! Thank you @sujoy_g for making this! what a role @SrBachchan & @taapsee @RedChilliesEnt @iAmAzure 's got a winner and HOW," tweeted Zoa Morani.

"Just watched #Badla What an amazing suspenseful film. @SrBachchan and @taapsee keep you riveted wanting to find out the truth!! Way to go @sujoy_g here's to another gripping Kahani from you," tweeted Tarun Mansukhani.

The murder mystery is being highly recommended, and has been declared as a must watch movie by the select few. Well, fans will have to wait a little more to see what critics have to say about Badla.

Stay tuned for Badla critics' review and rating.