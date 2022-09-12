It is so good to know about all those professionals, especially from the younger brigade, who put in every possible effort to get nearer their desired success and growth levels in their lives and careers. Carving a name for himself in the music and entertainment space is Badal Bhardwaj, who is a singer, lyricist, composer, performer, and now also a digital content creator, model, and owner of film studio Shreyon and music label Shreyon Music Label based in Chhindwara, MP, India.

The young Indian artist attributes a major part of his success to his father, a journalist, producer, and director of Shreyon audio, video, and film studio. Beginning a career in music at a very young age, he could create a momentum for himself in the field and, at only 9 years old, was out there with his first album consisting of devotional songs "Aao Na Jagdamba Ghar Aangan." Much popularity came with his song DJ Pe Nachega (Bhai-Bhai) from his album "Cute Ganesha." One thing led to another, and he was already making a name in the music realm by working along with renowned music companies.

He could create a special place in the hearts of devotional song lovers and to cling to the hearts of other music genre lovers as well; he made his debut in Bollywood with the romantic song "Piya," followed by another "Love Ki Gallery," released by Zee Music Company. So far, this music artist has sung in eight languages. He attained his Visharad in music from Raja Mansingh Tomar Sangeet and Arts University, Gwalior, MP, and is currently pursuing his MA in singing.

He now has become an owner of his film studio named Shreyon and music label Shreyon Music Label in Chhindwara, which he has founded with the intent to provide incredible new opportunities to aspiring talents in music and acting.

He also has honed his acting skills in a TV show and a short film on OTT.