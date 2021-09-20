On Friday, September 17, a motorist lost his life after his bike skidded and rammed into barricades put up by the civic workers around a dug-up pit. The site undergoing Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) works had no warning signs or night lighting to indicate the motorists or passersby of maintenance work on the road.

A few days ago, a 25-year-old youth riding a two-wheeler was killed when he came under the wheels of a speeding mini-bus after he swerved abruptly while trying to avoid a pothole. Early on in September, a physically challenged senior citizen died on the spot while navigating a pothole on Manganahalli main road.

Bengaluru roads, infamous for their never-ending civil work have been criticized lately for potholes, dug-up roads, unfinished sidewalks, and broken roads haphazardly filled with crushed stones.

Reacting to the recent death, Priya Pallavi, a resident of the city stated on her social media, "What is BBMP doing about potholes in every road of Bangalore except those in the "important" areas. Daily commute of the people has become major issues with all diggings & potholes everywhere you step out. Two deaths in a row within the span of 10 days."

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) is known for its many helplines but not resulting efforts on ground zero, launched another helpline this week. Taking to his Twitter account, BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta shared the new initiative, which only ended up drawing flak by residents.

Citizens can now use "1533", a 24*7 free helpline by BBMP, for any assistance related to Covid19 or BBMP.

Through this, we intend to simplify the process of reaching out for assistance. We are available round the clock at your service. pic.twitter.com/9wQGiMj8a2 — Gaurav Gupta (@BBMPCOMM) September 18, 2021

Roads... colossal mess

While some residents drew out the problem with only launching another helpline, some even gave valuable suggestions albeit with a pinch of salt.

Anusha S Natesh stated, "Is it possible we have an app that connects BESCOM and BBMP? Tar is laid on roads and next week BESCOM comes for Internet or there is a water connection request, and the new road is now again with potholes from being dug! We only get to enjoy new roads for a week."

Recently, when author and historian Vikram Sampath, vented out his anger about the "colossal mess that Koramangala in Bangalore is...", his followers and fellow residents turned to show him how similarly pathetic, the condition of other city roads has been.

Ever since the fatal accidents have come into the limelight, Bengaluru citizens have been taking to their social media to make fellow city dwellers and authorities aware of the pathetic situation in their respective areas.

A senior citizen residing in Indiranagar who didn't wish to be named told IBTimes, "Walking the streets of one of the better-known areas like Indiranagar is an everyday struggle. The 100-feet road is a constant threat to passersby out for a stroll or shopping. It has been like this for over a year now."

Recently the BBMP chief commissioner made news by requesting an extension period to complete the process of delimitation of 243 wards, which is an increase from the existing 198 wards. BBMP's act has yet again put in jeopardy, the long-pending re-elections of the BBMP council. According to the initial order issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD), BBMP's deadline to finish the delimitation of wards was July this year.

Bengaluru-based civic activist Kathyayini Chamaraj was quoted in a recent report by Bangalore Mirror, "The state government is deliberately manipulating and delaying the elections. The state election commission has to go to court whenever the reservation or delimitation is not held on time. This is a humiliation to the constitutional authority."